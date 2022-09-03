Teen jockey dies in freak accident at Glenbeigh Racing Festival
A teenage jockey has died in a freak accident at a Kerry pony festival.
The jockey, who is understood to be aged in his early teens, suffered critical injuries in an incident at the Glenbeigh Racing Festival which was taking place on Rossbeigh Beach today.
Emergency medical attention was provided to the stricken jockey but, despite desperate efforts to stabilise the teen's condition, he was later pronounced dead.
Members of his family are believed to have been in attendance at the course when the freak accident occurred.
Immediately after the accident the entire racing festival programme was cancelled.
It had been scheduled to run over both Saturday and Sunday.
Distressing scenes were reported at the event as the tragic nature of the accident became known.
The two-day event had attracted some of Ireland's leading pony competitors including the country's top teenage jockeys.
It is understood the deceased jockey is from one of Ireland's best-known racing families.
A spokesperson for the Glenbeigh Racing Festival declined to comment.
No further details are available as yet about the nature of the accident.
The Kerry Coroner has been notified.
