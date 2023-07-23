Teen charged following attack on US tourist in Dublin city centre

Mr Termini (57), a musician from Buffalo in New York, was kicked and punched in the head multiple times during an unprovoked assault

The corner of Talbot Street and Store Street where the unprovoked attack took place. Photo: Rolling News

A male teenager has been charged in relation to a serious assault of an American tourist in Dublin’s city centre last week.

In a statement this afternoon, gardaí said that: "The male juvenile arrested for the alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 has been charged.

"The juvenile has appeared before a special sitting of the Children's Court which was already held at the Criminal Courts this afternoon Sunday 23rd July, 2023," it added.

It comes as the devastated son of Stephen Termini — the American tourist who was left in a coma with life-altering injuries after the attack in Dublin — has said he wants to come to Ireland to be with his father when he wakes up.

Mr Termini (57), a musician from Buffalo in New York, was kicked and punched in the head multiple times during an unprovoked assault, just yards from Store Street garda station on Wednesday night.

Speaking to this newspaper this weekend, the victim’s son Mike Rizzuto recalled the shock of hearing about the vicious attack his father was subjected to.

“Definitely it was a shock. When I got the call, I thought it was just going to be ‘he got assaulted but he’s okay’, but apparently not.

“I know he’s still in intensive care, he might lose vision in one eye because it was hurt and damaged so badly. I know he got attacked by three people right outside the police station out there, it was unprovoked. I am trying to set up something to come and visit him.”

Mr Rizzuto said that he was adopted as a young child, but has been in more regular contact with his biological father in recent years and described how his dad has been working “saving every single penny he’s had” to travel to Ireland.

“I’m adopted, so I didn’t grow up with dad — but later down the line we met and became very close. He’s a musician, so he put me and my brother on the same path of music. I was on tour with my band and had just gotten back when I got the call.”

He said his family had an Irish heritage and that his father has expressed a desire to move over to Ireland to live.

Mr Rizzuto also said the US embassy has said it can expedite passports for the family, including his brother and aunt, to travel from America but that they are trying to raise funds due to the expensive cost of travelling to Ireland.

“I think it would be really big to us, it would mean the world to see him. I haven’t seen him in a couple of years.

"He’s been working hard, with his nose to the ground, doing what he’s always been wanting to do, and I’ve been touring these past couple of years so it’s tough to keep up. It happens but maybe when he wakes up, we can finally get in touch with each other and see how he’s doing.

"In a perfect world I want to be there when he wakes up. That might be a little far-fetched though at this time.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up over the weekend by Stephen’s two sons and his sister to help the family travel to Ireland to be with him. He remains in Beaumont Hospital.

Posting on social media yesterday, Stephen’s older sister Michelle revealed that her younger brother had been saving to travel to Ireland for some time, having only lost his own wife to illness last April.

She said the purpose of her brother’s visit was to trace his Irish heritage.

“My brother had been working at a galvanising plant, saving every penny to afford the trip after losing his wife to illness last April. He had always dreamed of visiting Ireland. He was trying to trace our family that emigrated to the US from Dublin.

"What we were told as children was that our grandfather, Charles Wilson, had been a painter, painting cathedrals in Dublin. His mother, Ann Donnelly was from Co Mayo. It’s been difficult to find any trace of them from here, so he thought perhaps he could learn more in Ireland.”

She said their mother was buried in Ireland in 2004 but her brother had been unable to make it to the funeral.

“Our mother’s last request was to be buried in Ireland. He was unable to attend the ceremony at the time, but longed to visit her final resting place. Steve’s love of music and art appreciation were thankfully passed on to his children. We were a very musical family.

“I didn’t worry about my little brother visiting Ireland, as he’s been a long-time traveller,” she added.

​Mr Termini arrived in Ireland on Tuesday after getting a flight via Washington DC and was socialising on Talbot Street prior to the attack.

He has been a regular visitor to Ireland in recent years with one man who knows him from his trips here saying: “He’s a lovely, lovely man. He would come back here regularly enough, and he likes it over here. I was speaking to him at around 9pm on Wednesday and the next day I heard he was assaulted. It’s bad, very bad.”

The family’s support page is at www.gofundme.com/f/9zgq4-help-our-family