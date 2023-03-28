Teen (14) from Co Clare caught towing caravan while uninsured on busy UK motorway

The 14-year-old boy told cops he was 22.

A teenager from Co Clare has been caught rallying a caravan down the M4 towards Swindon in the UK.

The 14-year old Irish wild child was caught behind the wheel of a Saab near junction 16. He told cops he was 22 and was subsequently charged with obstructing police, driving without a licence and driving without insurance last week at Swindon Magistrates’ Court.

“Such stupidity,” said Wiltshire Police, after the Banner lad was hit with a four-month conditional discharge and £20 fine.

There were three other passengers in the vehicle without authorisation to drive either. The boy has since turned 15.

"Not only was this boy just 14 with no driving licence, none of the three passengers inside the vehicle had a valid driving licence either.

"Their actions could have had devastating consequences on other road users and it is fortunate that no collisions occurred as a result of such stupidity,” said PC Luke Hobbs.

The boy admitted all of the charges against him, after the incident which occurred last October.

'Officers spotted him driving a Saab and towing a caravan on the M4 westbound between junction 16 and junction 17.

'Police indicated for the vehicle to stop and the teenager, who was in the driving seat, initially gave officers a false name.

'He was arrested and taken to custody, and later charged. The teenager, who is from County Clare in Ireland, admitted all offences.

'Due to a lack of means, no order for costs was made,’ said the court.

Mondello Park race-track currently have an Early Drive programme, a unique safety course designed for 13- to 17-year-olds that are eager to learn how to drive and get behind the wheel of a car for the first time.

Youngsters get to experience Mondello Park track, combined with expert training instructors, which allows students to learn about driver safety in a realistic way, giving them the foundations and skills for when they become drivers in the future.

The aim is to instil “general road safety awareness in students from an early age”. It wants to ensure they become safer pedestrians and cyclists, and ultimately safer drivers.

With a combination of practical work on the track and theoretical work off it, the organisers say the course is conveyed in a fun, exciting and safe environment.

A road-ready session includes theory test practice questions and a step-by-step guide to applying for a driver’s licence.