Tara Mines workers offered extra weekly allowance but 650 layoffs still to go ahead

TARA Mines workers will be offered an extra weekly allowance on top of state benefits but up to 650 workers are still set to laid off next Friday.

There will be an increase in the number of workers that will continue to carry out “care and maintenance” work at the zinc mine in Navan following the closure under new proposals.

Swedish owner Boliden previously committed that 40 workers would carry out this work.

Siptu, Unite and Connect said they have also secured a guarantee that workers will return to work on their existing terms and conditions when the mine reopens following late night talks.

However, the company has given no indication when the mine might reopen.

After emerging from discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission offices in Dublin in the early hours this morning, Adrian Kane, Siptu divisional organiser, said a proposal had been agreed.

Discussions began yesterday.

He said the proposals include a retainer payment to be paid by the company on top of jobseeker benefits for those who are laid off. He would not say how much this is worth until it is discussed with union members.

“It was a long, difficult, negotiation over the last number of days but we have done the best we can given the very difficult circumstances,” he said. “We will now bring proposals back to members.”

He said the closure of the mines highlights the “poverty” of the value of payments available under the Social Protection scheme.

A review of the proposals would take place on October 12 if they are accepted.

Boliden Tara Mines said in a statement it can confirm agreement on a number of measures following engaged discussions with the group of unions.

“This includes the support packages for employees during the period of care and maintenance, the care and maintenance plan and a review process,” it said.

It said the operations will enter care and maintenance on July 14.

“The decision has been taken to safeguard the long-term future of the mine and the management team will remain in dialogue with employees and stakeholders throughout this period,” it said.

Workers protested at the mines during the week over plans to suspend operations and temporarily lay off staff.

Boliden announced that it intended to put the Meath operation into care and maintenance and temporarily lay off 650 workers last month.

It blamed a decline in the price of zinc, rising energy costs and high levels of inflation.