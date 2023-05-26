Tallaght Garda Station evacuated as army is called in
The alert occurred after a man was arrested and a bag he had with him contained ‘contents of concern’
Tallaght Garda Station has been evacuated this evening after concerns were raised over the suspicious contents of a bag.
Gardai said the station is currently closed to the public and some local roads have been closed down.
They said the alert occurred after gardai on active patrol in the Tallaght area this evening arrested a man.
“On arrival back at Tallaght Garda station an initial inspection of a bag in possession of the male has indicated contents of concern,” gardai said.
“As a precaution the Garda station has been evacuated and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested.
“Some road closures in the vicinity of the Garda station are currently in place.”
They added that there is no further information at this time.
