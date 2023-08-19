Talented Irish pianist Sean Shannon (18) dies in Slovenia

Ennis local councillor Mary Howard said it is ‘a horrendous shock’ to the community and she is ‘absolutely heartbroken’

A teenage Irish piano prodigy has died in the Slovenian city of Bled.

Tributes are today being paid to Sean Shannon (18) from Ennis, Co Clare, who once performed for President Michael D Higgins.

Concern grew for Mr Shannon when he went missing in Bled and his phone, wallet, passport and clothes were discovered. He was travelling alone.

He was described as a remarkably talented pianist and a member of the Royal Irish Academy of Music, having just completed his first year at the prestigious music college.

Ennis local councillor Mary Howard said it is “a horrendous shock” to the community and she is “absolutely heartbroken”.

“It’s a physical pain and feeling for the family. I know his parents and siblings and they were so proud of him. They’re a really, really close family. It’s just devastating for them.

“Sean was very well liked. He was a very kind, gentle and mild young man with an amazing talent. His family would be old Ennis stock and well known, and he’d be really well regarded in both the Holy Family School and Ennis Community College.

“He really was a child prodigy. He taught himself how to play the piano on a little plastic piano with only five keys. Then his mother upgraded it to a keyboard,” she said.

Cllr Howard said she attended a recital of Sean’s when he was 14 and he was already “incredibly talented” after just a few years of formal tuition.

“Any parent would be proud to call him their son. He was such a gorgeous young lad.”

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” a spokesperson for the Department told Independent.ie.

Glór, a music venue based in Ennis, paid tribute to Seán in asocial media post.

“This morning brought the saddest news. Sean Shannon was glór’s Young Associate Artist from 2022 and began practising on the Baby Grand from age just 14. Sean was not only a graceful and finely talented pianist, but a kind and beautiful colleague.

“Our thoughts are with Sean’s parents, family and all his friends at this heartbreaking time. Suaimhneas Síoraí Air.”

Sean and his rare talents were featured on Face The Music, a three-part RTÉ One documentary series that followed students and teachers at the Royal Irish Academy of Music. He also appeared on a 2021 episode of RTÉ’s Nationwide and performed for President Michael D Higgins.