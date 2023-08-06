Sunshine and showers forecast for week ahead as humidity returns

Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees have been forecast for today, but lows of 6 to 9 degrees are expected overnight.

Today will be bright with a mix of sunshine and showers, Met Éireann has forecast, marking a departure from downpours and heavy winds of yesterday.

Some showers may turn heavier in the northern half of the country though are expected to ease has the day progresses.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees have been forecast for today, but lows of 6 to 9 degrees are expected overnight.

It will be a night of mixed weather, bringing clear spells and isolated showers that may turn to drizzle and patchy rain before dawn.

Tomorrow – Bank Holiday Monday – will begin dry with sunny spells and some showers, though the south and west of the country may see more cloud and rain.

Sunny spells may linger in Ulster and north Leinster, though most parts of the country will see some drizzle throughout the day.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are expected.

The week ahead will become slightly warmer, with Met Éireann predicting temperatures may reach the low twenties at times.

Rain will persist, though will be broken by more dry and sunny spells than have been seen recently.

Despite showers, Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and humid, with temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees expected on both days.

It will turn more unsettled for Friday and the weekend however, with a cooler spell anticipated.