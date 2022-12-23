Sports Direct owner purchases former Debenhams flagship on Dublin’s Henry Street
Frasers Group has purchased the former Debenhams store located on Henry Street in Dublin’s city centre.
The UK retail group owns high street brands, such as Sports Direct and designer fashion retailer Flannels.
The 200,000 sq. ft outlet is now set to become a flagship Sports Direct store.
First launched for sale in August of this year, the former Debenhams store on Henry Street had a guide price of €55m.
The flagship is spread across four floors and is located opposite Arnott’s department store on the street. The store can also be accessed from the Ilac Centre.
Fashion retailer Zara also currently occupies about 20,000 sqft of the Henry Street location under terms of a licence with the landlord.
The purchase of the flagship marks the latest chapter in Frasers Group’s Irish expansion.
Flannels opened its first Irish store in Blanchardstown earlier this month, while the retailer is also set to open a new store in Cleary’s Quarter on O’Connell Street next year.
"Dublin is a strategic market for the group, and this site will allow us to grow our presence in Ireland as we continue to expand and deliver our elevation strategy,” sports managing director Ger Wright said.
