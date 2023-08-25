Sopranos star Drea de Matteo reveals she has joined OnlyFans

“Chris-ta-fah” would not be pleased.

A salacious image of Drea de Matteo’s breasts, the 51-year-old actor who played Adriana La Cerva on ‘The Sopranos,’ signified the moment many fans of the gangster show had been waiting for: Christopher Moltisanti’s missus has joined Onlyfans.

De Matteo’s page, available for a monthly €14, simply says “The Sopranos” beneath the close-up of de Matteo’s cleavage popping through a star-spangled bikini top.

Drea’s profile photo shows the gangster’s moll nude in thigh-high heeled boots, enjoying a smoke with another woman, who is sporting skimpy black undies.

Throughout her half decade on the much loved New Jersey mafia series, de Matteo’s attractive features were often drama plots the show.

That was most notably displayed when FBI agents put Adriana under surveillance during a sports lesson in the episode “Mr. Ruggerio’s Neighborhood.”

“Aye, aye, aye, aye,” a binocular-wielding cop says after getting a glimpse of her behind.

Of course, fans on social media were quick to react:

"I couldn’t have joined Onlyfans any quicker,” wrote one.

"If this is wrong I don’t wanna be right.”

"Beautiful, Yes!” “Great news,” and “Sign me up,” said others.

‘Barstool Sports’, the popular football and food site made the following hilarious announcement:

"Is this real?! Or is this a fever dream a la 'The Test Dream' in Season 5 of the Sopranos?!!? My mouth has been agape since I woke up and saw some tweets telling me Adriana La Cerva has began an Only Fans journey.

"Could it be that the good lord has blessed me with one of the most beautiful television characters in history on one of my favorite television shows of all-time starting her very own Only Fans?”

"It feels like it is too good to be true yet this isn't a fever dream. This is real,” they stated.

Most recently, de Matteo was seen in the crime thriller ‘One Way’ in 2022 as well as a guest spot on the ‘Mayans’ tv series. The actor has two children with musician Shooter Jennings but they have since broken up.

In 2015, Drea lost her longtime New York City home to a gas explosion, where she lived for 22 years.

She portrayed Joey Tribbiani's sister Gina in the Friends spin-off Joey from 2004 to 2006 and appeared as Angie Bolen in Desperate Housewives between 2009 and 2010.