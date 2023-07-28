Sons of US tourist Stephen Termini remain ‘hopeful’ after visiting assault victim in Dublin hospital

Jesse and Mike Rizzuto jetted into Ireland following the attack in Dublin last week

The sons of an American man who was seriously assaulted on Talbot Street last week remain “hopeful” after visiting him in hospital following their arrival in Ireland.

Stephen Termini is in serious but stable condition at Beaumont Hospital after suffering injuries suffering serious injuries to his eye and head during the attack last Wednesday night.

His sons Jesse and Mike Rizzuto have since landed in Ireland, thanking those who made it possible for them to travel.

A GoFundMe page set up to help with their travel costs has raised more than $124,246.

Jesse wrote on Facebook: "We got to see our father for a bit today, I don’t want to say too much more on that topic because it’s day-by-day but both of us remain hopeful.

"The people of Ireland have been incredibly supportive and have been trying to help us every step of the way, and we truly could not be more grateful for these people doing everything they can for us.

"It truly is making the entire process easier and again we could not be more grateful to everyone here.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone who made this possible and everyone still helping us out every step.”

Stephen Termini

Three teenage boys face charges for the assault on Mr Termini, each have been remanded on bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions today.

They are aged 14, 15 and 16.

Mike Rizzuto previously said he had “no words” for the generosity shown by people following the incident that took place just yards from Store Street Garda Station last week.

“I’m still in disbelief. My brother and I are going to apply for our passports first thing, and it looks like we’ll be over there as soon as,” Mr Rizzuto told Independent.ie.

“I have no words, I’m so thankful. I can’t put it into words, there are so many nice people out there looking out for us.”

Stephen Termini was seriously injured on Talbot Street

Mr Termini’s sister, Michelle, shared a poignant statement to the fundraiser page, saying it was her brother’s “dream” to visit Ireland.

"My brother had been working at a galvanizing plant, saving every penny to afford the trip (after losing his wife to illness last April). He had always dreamed of visiting Ireland.

"He was trying to trace our family that emigrated to the US from Dublin. What we were told as children was that our grandfather, Charles Wilson, had been a painter, painting cathedrals in Dublin. His mother, Ann Donnelly was from county Mayo. Its been difficult to find any trace of them from here, so he thought perhaps he could learn more in Ireland.

"Our mother's last request was to be buried in Ireland (2004). He was unable to attend the ceremony at the time, but longed to visit her final resting place,” she said, adding that she “didn't worry” about him visiting Ireland.

"We feel so very helpless as none of us can afford the trip to be with him in his time of dire need. I understand that he may lose one of his eyes and suffer lifelong disability from this unfortunate incident. Thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.”

The attack on Mr Termini has caused outrage and concern as the US Embassy warned American citizens to “keep a low profile” on Dublin streets.

The warning about personal security was issued to US citizens in light of recent incidents of violence in Dublin.