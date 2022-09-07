Shocking video shows the aftermath of six-vehicle crash on M50

The incident on Dublin’s busiest motorway occurred at Junction 9

The aftermath of a six-vehicle crash on the M50 in which three people were hospitalised has been captured in a video that has gone viral.

The incident on Dublin’s busiest motorway occurred at Junction 9 on the afternoon of Friday, September 2.

Dublin Fire Brigade posted a tweet at about 5pm saying the crash had affected the auxiliary lane and hard shoulder of the southbound carriageway of the motorway, “with severe delays on the approach”.

“We're currently attending a six-vehicle road traffic collision on the M50 Dublin J9 Red Cow Southbound,” they tweeted alongside an image of the aftermath of the crash.

A Garda spokesperson said three people were taken to Tallaght University Hospital "as a precaution" following the collision.

Images circulated on social media of a line of crashed vehicles which included cars a four-wheel drive, and at least one delivery van.

By 6pm the Garda said all lanes had reopened to traffic but delays were still being experienced in the area.