SHOCKING video shows man setting two caravans alight in arson attack in Co Clare

A shocking video has emerged of a hooded man setting two caravans alight in a daylight arson attack in Co Clare this week.

A man is filmed pouring petrol inside an empty caravan, believed to parked at Killoo in Ennis, after walking through the unlocked door.

He appears to light an object and then recklessly throws petrol from a container onto the naked flame as the trailer home is quickly engulfed.

The man filming tells the individual with the petrol can to “run fast” as they go toward a second caravan which again is unlocked and appears to have had its windows smashed.

He then lights a rag hanging from an inside door and splashes petrol on it again and begins to run away as the video clip ends.

The Garda Press Office confirmed they are investigating a report of a fire in Killoo, Ennis.

"On Sunday 27th November, 2022, shortly before 4:30pm, Gardaí at Ennis were alerted following reports of a caravan and a mobile home on fire a site in Killoo, Ennis, Co Clare. An investigation has commenced and enquires are ongoing.”

It is the latest in a series of incidents and happened two days ago, according to a Sunday World source.

A number of unrelated arson incidents in the Co Clare town this year have been attributed to a number of clan feuds.

These include other arson attack including one in which the windows of an empty house were smashed and fuel poured in with the arsonist lucky to escape without setting himself on fire.

There have also been stand-offs between jeering rivals on the streets of a housing estate and weapons used in attacks in front of innocent people.

In January this year the Sunday World revealed how dozens of audio and video messages were sent back and forth between different groups clashing with each other in a series of separate feuds.

Reckless behaviour caught on video included cars and houses being smashed up and a high-speed car chase with one vehicle on the wrong side of the road.

Sources said at the time innocent people connected to individuals in the various groups are living in fear they too could be targeted for attacks.

In January 2021 in yet another separate feud in the town a clip of petrol bombs being thrown at a residential area was posted on social media.

In 2020 there were similar threats when rivals began sending threatening messages to each other and culminated in a man firing a sawn-off shotgun on camera.

In some cases videos of the attacks are sent via social media and messaging services in a bid to intimidate other people.

At September’s Joint Policing Committee meeting in Co Claire Chief Supt Sean Colleran said “significant investigations” are continuing concerning feud matters.

He said officers have multiple strands of investigations concerning such incidents and “there are a significant amount of people already before the courts”.