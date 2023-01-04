Shocking video shows gang enter Dublin home and attack men with chairs in ‘illegal eviction’

The video shows five of the men wielding chairs, a brush and a clothes horse as they mount the stairs leading to the tenants’ apartment

Shocking video obtained by the Sunday World shows the moment a gang barged their way into the rented home of three men before attacking them with chairs in an alleged illegal eviction

And as one of the residents is forced to retreat, the men can be heard demanding: “Out” and “When you leave?”

The video has since been submitted in evidence to the High Court where three Dublin based Egyptian men have claimed they were violently attacked by a large group of men that demanded that they move out of the apartment they reside at.

The three claimed last month they were badly injured and were subjected to a prolonged assault by up to 20 men, who “broke wooden chairs” on their bodies and damaged their possessions.

They claim their apartment at Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8 was left looking like “a war zone” and their living situation has been “turned on its head” and is “a living nightmare.”

Tenants of the flat grapple with the group of men as they try to gain entry

The sole purpose of the attack, the three claim, was to get them to immediately vacate the property they have rented for over a year.

Arising out of the incident the three men, Mostafa Elsayed Morshedy Elsayed Faraag, Gomaa Rashed Ahmed Arafa and Hussein Mohamed Hussein Mahmoud secured a temporary High Court injunction against the owner of the apartment Xia Ping He, who has denied any wrongdoing or involvement in the attack.

The plaintiffs claim they entered into a tenancy agreement with a separate entity but do not know definitively if the defendant, who owns the building, is their landlord.

Also, they do not know if a purported middleman, called Tony who they claim has been blamed for arranging the attack, has being acting as the defendant’s agent or is separate and distinct from Xia Ping He.

What they are certain of is that ‘Tony’ and the defendant are known to each other, the court heard.

A man throws what appears to be a hoover as the gang attempt to gain entry to the Inchicore apartment

Justice Brian O’Moore, on an ex-parte basis, granted the three men a temporary High Court injunction restraining their landlord and any other person who has notice of the order from assaulting threatening violence, or intimidating them.

The order also prevents the landlord and any other person from trespassing at or damaging the plaintiffs’ property.

Represented by David O’Brien Bl instructed by solicitor Ali Nezem the three men claim that in October 2021 they entered into a tenancy arrangement for an apartment over a take-away restaurant at Tyrconnell Road both of which they claim are owned by the defendant.

The agreement was for one year with the option of a roll over, they claim.

On the night of 13 December last the plaintiffs said that they were left shocked when the men forcibly entered their apartment, and they understood from their rental agreement that they were entitled to 30 days’ notice of the termination of that arrangement.

No such notice was given, they claim, and they fear that they may be attacked again. The matter is expected to be returned before the court early this month.