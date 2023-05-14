Shocking scenes as far-right thugs set ‘tent city’ ablaze during anti-migrant attack

Footage shows young men moving in and smashing up the camp that housed asylum seekers, before it was ultimately set on fire.

​These are the shocking scenes showing a group of men tearing down the ‘Tent City’ which had been erected in support of asylum seekers on Friday night.

Footage posted online shows young men moving in and smashing up the camp that had housed asylum seekers, before it was ultimately set on fire.

​Tensions had been rising in the area after dozens of tents were pitched up outside the International Protection Office on nearby Mount Street amid a serious shortage of accommodation.

On Friday night, protesters had gathered to oppose the refugees’ presence and were met by counter-protesters – with both sides being kept apart by gardaí.

A number of asylum seekers and activists have been living in the so-called ‘Tent City’ in nearby Sandwith Street, a small cul-de-sac located next to a vacant apartment building.

The demonstrators were also joined by a number of far-right agitators from outside the area – including self-styled ‘citizen journalist’ Philip Dwyer.

Large crowds gathered for a protest on Friday, targeting those camping in the area. However, after gardaí left the area a group of men smashed up the ‘tent city’ and set fire to the debris.

In footage recorded before the camp was later set on fire, young men, some of them hooded, can be seen moving among the empty shelters while the person holding the camera speaks to them.

“This is just proof that there’s nobody here anymore folks,” the voice says. “The local lads are going in. They’re not happy with the area. They are removing it down. ‘Yiz are all local lads’ he says.

“These are young, local lads and they are going in to remove the tents,” he adds. ‘Cause they care about the women and the children in the area. This building is now empty.”

The footage shows the men kicking debris amid the remains of the camp as they pull down some of the makeshift structures.

“The lads are removing the park, the voice adds. “This is what the lads think of the people. This is how worried they are about the women and children of the community.

“That’s it lads, take it down,” he encourages them. “This is their community. These are the lads of Pearse (referring to Pearse Street). Fair play to them. Take it all down. Make it unliveable.”

Bits and pieces of the camp, including plastic sheets and sleeping bags are scattered along the laneway while the man with the camera declares: “Fair play to these lads.

“These are the lads that love their community. They won’t have any undocumented men living among the women and children. Amazing scenes here on Pearse Street. It’s their community. They’re allowed to do it.”

In other footage recorded earlier in the day, Philip Dwyer, a far-right agitator, narrated commentary over scenes of the protest between groups at the camp.

He approaches gardaí and asks them if a “terrorist” wanted by Interpol had been arrested.

He also tells the camera that the people coming in are “not from the area”.

“They’re people from very well-to-do places,” he says, referring to the supporters gathered in the counter-protest.

“They want them (the refugees) to come into working class areas. But guarantee that they won’t have any in their own areas. But they are shouting for refugees to be here.”

Dwyer, who does not live in the area, and is from southwest Dublin, was previously a candidate for the far-right National Party in the 2020 General Election and got 508 votes

He previously worked as a postman but was fired in 2010 for dereliction of duty.

During a subsequent unfair dismissal case taken by Dwyer, it emerged he had kicked a number of dogs, including a friendly black collie he kicked in the head with a steel toe-cap boot, and threatened another woman that he would kill her family’s dog.

In one angry scene recorded and shared online, the People Before Profit representative James O’Toole is seen being given a Garda escort as he was led from the scene while being heckled by an angry crowd.

Other footage widely shared on social media yesterday morning shows the encampment in flames with the remains of wooden pallets lying on the ground.

Pictures from the scene showed burned mattresses, cooking utensils, books and other furniture among the debris.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he condemned the violence “unreservedly”. “It is malign opportunism. A tiny minority of people are clearly determined to make capital out of a difficult situation. The Gardaí are carrying out an investigation. We cannot tolerate actions such as this.”

Justice Minister Simon Harris also spoke out against the attack on the camp, tweeting: “Utterly appalling & unacceptable scenes in Sandwith Street last night. Everyone in this country has a right to be safe. The right to protest is never a right to endanger or intimidate.”

People Before Profit TD, Paul Murphy, who had spoken out about attacks on the homes of the asylum seekers tweeted: “We warned the Government again and again that by putting asylum seekers on the streets they were putting people in serious danger.

“They did it anyway as a concession to far-right. Did it satisfy them? Of course not.”

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin tweeted: “What happened last night in #Sandwith Street is an outrage. This is racism pure & simple.

“Burning the tents of homeless people who have come to Ireland seeking international protection. This is not who we are as a people. We are better than this.”

Gardaí said they attended the scene following reports of a protest and demonstration involving “groups of people”.

“Gardaí engaged with those present and one male in his 30s was later arrested under the Public Order Act,” Gardaí said. “He has since been charged to appear before Dublin District Court later this month.

“As the groups involved dispersed some wooden materials and pallets were set alight in a nearby laneway. No one was present in the laneway at the time and no one was injured. Inquires are ongoing.”

The camp had been targeted in recent days by anti-migrant groups. On Thursday, a number of clashes occurred and in one particularly violent incident that was captured on video and posted online, a man in a green shirt can be seen loudly shouting “this is my land” at people gathered on the street.

Other shouts of “this is our country” can be heard as the man in the green shirt starts tearing down banners that had been placed on adjoining fencing.

He then uses a pole to swing at the people around him before he is attacked by young men in dark hoods who launch a flurry of blows and kicks at him.

He recovers but is quickly attacked again before falling to the ground where the video ends.

The video was posted by a Twitter account called RM.tv, “an alternative media platform”.

They described the video as “far left Marxist provocateur attacks locals with steel dealt with swiftly. Ireland is the last bastion of resistance against replacement migration.”​

In other posts referencing the same incident the Twitter account of Ireland Against Fascism wrote: “Nasty scenes at Sandwich Street in Dublin this evening as far right thugs ripped down anti racism/antiwar signs and attacked asylum seekers camping in the area.

“A group of anti-fascists prevented the thugs led by (named man) from entering the encampment.”