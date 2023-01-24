Shocking footage shows brawl breaking out at refugee centre in Dublin

A Garda spokesperson said that there was a ‘disturbance involving a group of males’

Shocking footage of a brawl breaking out at a refugee centre in Dublin

Shocking video has emerged of an outbreak of violence at a major refugee accommodation centre in Dublin.

The clip that has been posted on social media shows a group of people shouting loudly and throwing chairs at each other.

Gardaí confirmed that they were called to a public order incident at the hub in the Citywest convention centre in Dublin at around 6.30pm on Monday.

A spokesperson said that there was a "disturbance involving a group of males".

"Two persons were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

"One other person received an injury that did not require further medical treatment," the spokesperson said.

Gardaí remained at the scene although no arrests were reported.

According to RTE, the Citywest transit hub provides accommodation to a large number of international protection applicants and to a smaller number of Ukrainian refugees.

The centre is currently accommodating around 800 people, and numbers staying there reached 900 last week.

It originally had a bed capacity for 370 people, and it has 18 showers.

Last week, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman said it was likely that the transit hub at Citywest would have to close to newly arriving international protection applicants in the coming days, due to a shortage of accommodation.

A department spokesperson told RTÉ News that the situation was being "kept under review on a daily basis".