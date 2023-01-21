Seven donkeys seized in Offaly after shocking video showed animal being dragged by car

The animal cruelty incident took place yesterday afternoon

An image from the video shared by the My Lovely Horse Rescue group, showing a donkey being pulled behind a car by a rope.

Gardaí seized seven donkeys in Co Offaly overnight after disturbing video footage emerged of a donkey tied to a car and being dragged by its feet along a roadside.

Gardai later confirmed they are investigating.

The video shows the animal, which was tied by its head with rope to the back of a silver car, being pulled along a grassy verge that is partially covered in frost.

As the animal is dragged for several metres, the woman who captured the video can be heard shouting at the driver: “Stop, what’s wrong with you?”

In a tweet this morning, Gardai said seven donkeys were seized by them in Co Offaly overnight.

"We continue to to appeal for witnesses to make themselves known by contacting Tullamore Garda station on 0579327600. If you have concerns about the safety of a person or animal contact emergency number 999 or 112.”

In a statement to the Sunday World, a Garda spokesperson said: An Garda Síochána is aware of footage in circulation involving an animal in Edenderry, Co. Offaly. While we do not comment on its contents, An Garda Síochána are currently investigating an incident under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

The animal has been checked over by Gardaí and is being recovered with their assistance."

They added: “An Garda Síochána take all matters of animal welfare and the criminality linked to it very seriously. We ask that any incident is reported to a local Garda Station where a complaint will be logged and fully investigated.”

The My Lovely Horse Rescue charity shared the footage on Twitter, with a message calling on gardaí and the local authority to take action. The charity also confirmed that one of its volunteers witnessed the incident and has given an official statement to gardaí.

“Shocking and distressing, Edenderry. Poor helpless donkey. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, we want justice for our animals... We will not let this go,” a spokesperson for the charity wrote.

“Please contact Tullamore district gardaí with any information you may have or seen today when that awful act of cruelty was happening to that poor donkey in Edenderry. Our own volunteer who witnessed it is making a statement now.”

Replying to the My Lovely Horse Rescue post, a garda spokesperson said: “This incident is currently under investigation under Section 12 and 13 of the Animal Welfare Act. The animal has been checked over in the past hour and will be recovered by Gardaí. We ask that you please contact the local Garda Station who can assist in relation to this matter.”

When contacted by Independent.ie, a garda spokesperson said the force is aware of the video that is being circulated online.

“While we do not comment on its contents, An Garda Síochána are currently investigating an incident under the Animal Health and Welfare Act,” they said.