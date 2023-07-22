seizure | 

Second large cannabis haul found in luggage from Los Angeles at Dublin Airport

Revenue officers seized approximately 17kg of cannabis on Thursday as "a result of risk profiling".

Cannabis seized at Dublin Airport (Revenue/PA)

Cillian Sherlock

A man has been arrested after €340,000 of cannabis was seized at Dublin Airport during a search of luggage which arrived on a flight from Los Angeles.

The drugs were found when Revenue officers stopped a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Los Angeles and searched their baggage.

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to a Dublin garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Earlier this month, €650,000 of cannabis was seized when a passenger on another flight from Los Angeles was stopped and his luggage searched.

The 32.5kg of cannabis was discovered concealed within vacuum-packed packages in the baggage and a person in his late teens was arrested and detained overnight at a north Dublin garda station.


