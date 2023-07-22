Second large cannabis haul found in luggage from Los Angeles at Dublin Airport

Revenue officers seized approximately 17kg of cannabis on Thursday as "a result of risk profiling".

A man has been arrested after €340,000 of cannabis was seized at Dublin Airport during a search of luggage which arrived on a flight from Los Angeles.

The drugs were found when Revenue officers stopped a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Los Angeles and searched their baggage.

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to a Dublin garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Earlier this month, €650,000 of cannabis was seized when a passenger on another flight from Los Angeles was stopped and his luggage searched.

The 32.5kg of cannabis was discovered concealed within vacuum-packed packages in the baggage and a person in his late teens was arrested and detained overnight at a north Dublin garda station.