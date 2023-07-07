RTE star thanks Ryan Tubridy for his ‘caring’ and hopes he will return to the airwaves

‘At Your Service’ host wants to know who was the brains behind scandal.

John Brennan, one of the two brothers who host the popular RTE show ‘At Your Service’ has come out in staunch defence of Ryan Tubridy at a turning point in Irish history.

The national broadcaster has been blowing public funds in ridiculous ways but the Kenmare hotelier doesn’t want to see the former Late Late host become the scapegoat.

“What has happened is not right by any means but it remains to be seen who actually was the brains behind it all,” Mr Brennan said.

John took to Instagram today to share his thoughts on the dramatic revelations which have shaken the country to its core.

“I have met Ryan Tubridy many times both professionally and personally over the years so yes as a result I am bias in my views. The last few days has not been nice, honest or confidence enhancing for RTE. In fact it has been a brutal shambles for all involved including the people of Ireland,” John wrote.

“I consider Ryan to be a superbly professional broadcaster who has hosted the world’s only live talk show for 14 years that has delivered so much entertainment, opinion and awareness to us all. His natural ability to care for people has touched many on and off air.”

Mr Brennan described his affection for broadcaster Ryan ahead of his appearance next Tuesday in front of the Oireachtas regarding secret payments worth hundreds of thousands of euro.

“I have never encountered a Ryan that was/is anything but caring, gracious and generous with his time to others and I think it incredibly sad that all this has happened as he has a good soul. He lives for radio as he has a deep desire to deliver interesting and meaningful content that impacts on people.

“That talent is extremely rare and whatever negotiations and agreements took place, whether he was actually involved with them or not, does not change that fact.

“I for one would like to thank him for all the above and hope he returns to our airwaves in the not too distant future,” Mr Brennan wrote.

RTE’s new director general Kevin Bakhurst will be among a slew of executives hauled before the Oireachtas committee next week.

Mr Bakhurst admitted that the scandal at RTÉ has been “painful to watch”, insisting he will restore trust in the public service broadcaster.

Speaking after a meeting with Media Minister Catherine Martin, Mr Bakhurst said he will make a further statement on Monday on his plans to reconstitute the RTÉ Executive Board.

“It’s been severely diminished, it’s been a highly damaging few weeks for RTÉ and you know, it’s been painful to watch,” he said.

He was unable to say if he had confidence in the executive board, but said restoring trust of the audience, of staff and of politicians is “absolutely key”.

He said “of course” finances at the broadcaster are a concern.

“It wasn’t quite the challenge that I thought I was taking on when I took this job but it’s a challenge that I will do my absolute best to deliver it with the right team around me.”

When asked if he has confidence in the executive board right now, he said: “I’ll be making a detailed statement on Monday, I don’t want to get sucked into - it’s not fair, there are individuals involved here and I need to talk to them.

“I also want to talk to staff before I say something publicly.”

Mr Bakhurst is due to start his new role next week and said this is the “most work” he has done in his life.