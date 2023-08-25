RTÉ ‘no rules’ barter account operation revealed in report

“We note that this code does not set specific thresholds or approvals required that could be applied to barter media agency related purchases,” the report states

RTÉ had no rules in place for paying for items using barter account. which has been labelled a “slush fund", a report has found.

And the contracts in place for the barter account were “unsigned”.

The barter account “slush fund” was a key revelation in the fallout of the Ryan Tubridy payments scandal in RTÉ.

Now a report by forensic accountants Mazars has found a lack of rules for the use of the account:

- RTÉ does not appear to have a formally approved policy and procedure in place around making purchases through barter media agencies;

- these purchases do not appear to be subject to the formal purchase approval requirements applicable to general purchases;

- these purchases do not appear to be based on formal procurement or quotation procedures applicable to general purchases;

- the cumulative amount of purchases through barter media agencies does not appear to be tracked as part of monthly budgetary reporting;

- access to such purchases do not appear to have been limited to an approved list of RTÉ staff.

The accountants also looked at RTÉ’s Code of Business Conduct which contains guidelines to staff in respect of gifts and entertainment

“We note that this code does not set specific thresholds or approvals required that could be applied to barter media agency related purchases,” the report says.

Mazars also says it has not identified any benefit to RTÉ in exercising the option to make purchases through barter media agencies “rather than cashing out on the available trade credit balance, as the value received appears to be the same or similar”.

Ryan Tubridy was paid €150,000 from the barter account as part of his deal with Renault, which was underwritten by RTÉ.

The payments to Mr Tubridy came about last year after his agent Noel Kelly Management sent invoiced to a third-party company, which operates the barter account for RTÉ.

RTÉ used its barter accounts to pay out hundreds of thousands of euro for alcohol, Ireland jerseys, flip flops, golf outings, cinema screenings, balloons, hotel stays, client dinners in top restaurants and match and concert tickets over the last decade.

TDs labelled the barter accounts a “slush fund”, between 2012 and last year.

RTÉ spent €1.6m on client entertainment and corporate hospitality over the last 10 years, most of which appeared to have been run through the Astus account. This same UK-based account was also used to secretly pay former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy €150,000 for 2021 and 2022.

The disclosures sparked an unprecedented crisis at the national broadcaster, two parliamentary investigations and a wide-ranging government-ordered external inquiry.

The most bizarre spending items included nearly €5,000 on 200 pairs of Havainas flip flops for a summer party for agencies and clients in 2016.

The accounts also show RTÉ paid €874 for a chauffeur to drive an eight-months pregnant member of NK Management staff so she could attend an event.

RTÉ also used its controversial barter account to pay €275,000 for tickets and travel for clients for the Rugby World Cup, 10-year IRFU tickets and the Champions League Final in 2019. In 2019, €111,000 was spent for travel and hotels to bring clients to Rugby World Cup. Spending on 10-year IRFU tickets cost €138,000. Expenditure on Champions League final in 2019 cost €26,000.

There were dozens of hotel stays, including some listed in the names of RTÉ executives at locations including the Waldorf Astoria and the Marylebone – which was used at least a dozen times - in London, are listed at a cost of thousands of euro.

High spending items included €13,730 on an Ed Sheeran concert at Croke Park in November 2015, including food, drink and merchandise.

Nearly €12,200 was spent on Bruce Springsteen tickets by RTÉ’s then head of sales in what is described as an “agency event” on August 24, 2016.

The broadcaster also spent €9,090 on tickets for Aviva Stadium corporate boxes for concerts held by Harry Styles, Eagles and Westlife.

Some €1,760 was shelled out for Garth Brooks tickets when he performed in Croke Park, while an additional €2,481 was spent on hospitality for those attending the concert.