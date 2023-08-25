Rob Kearney and Jess Redden announce they’ve had a baby boy

‘We love you endlessly’

Rob Kearney and his wife Jess Redden have announced the birth of their first child together.

The couple shared the happy news on social media this evening alongside a series of photos of their baby boy.

Jess, an influencer and pharmacist, revealed in her post that she gave birth on Monday.

“Bobby Brian Kearney - hard to believe there was a world that you didn’t exist in, we love you endlessly baby boy,” they wrote in a post on Instagram.

“I don’t think anything could have prepared me for total elation of bringing our son into the world,” Jess added.

“We are doing great and taking some time offline to enjoy this newborn bubble that I’ve always dreamt about – dreams can’t even compare.”

A number of well-known faces congratulated the couple on their new arrival including Doireann Garrihy, Joanna Cooper, Simon Zebo and Amy Huberman.

The rugby legend and his wife announced they were expecting their first child back in February.

Sharing photos showing off her growing baby bump at the time, Jess wrote: “We’ve been praying for you.”

Last week, Jess admitted that it had been the toughest so far on her pregnancy journey as she found herself physically struggling.

Taking to Instagram, the Dublin native said she had just found out that she will be induced in a week and is “a little nervous”.

“Whatever you are feeling is normal and allowed,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her in a bikini holding her baby bump.

“Once I started to give myself permission for feeling any emotion instead of fighting or resisting it is when I truly felt more content within myself.”

Jess said she had been “so lucky” with her pregnancy so far but was feeling the toll last week.

The new parents tied the knot at Christmas in 2021 during a ceremony at St Senan’s Church, Kilrush, before celebrating at the five-star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare.