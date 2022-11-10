Police ‘concerned’ for missing Kerry woman last seen in Scotland 4 weeks ago

Susan Forde (56), from Fossa, left Ireland in March this year and has been living in France

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for missing a Kerry woman who was last seen in Scotland four weeks ago.

Susan Forde, who is from Fossa, left Ireland in March this year and had been living in France.

The 56-year-old was in regular contact with her family back in Kerry until mid October – when her loved ones last heard from her.

They initially thought that she may be in the Montpellier region of France, but it was later reported that Susan was last seen in Scotland on Sunday, October 16.

CCTV footage of Susan leaving the Caladh Inn Hotel in Stornoway, Scotland on October 16.

She was spotted leaving the Caladh Inn Hotel in Stornoway and heading towards the town centre shortly after 5.10pm.

CCTV footage from that day showed her wearing an orange fleece, a dark jacket with white lining, a white scarf or t-shirt, blue trousers or jeans, walking boots, a cream/grey tammy hat, and spectacles.

She also appeared to be carrying a backpack.

In a social media statement today, Scottish police in the Highland and Islands division said that her family is “understandably worried” for her welfare as they issued an appeal for help locating the Irishwoman.

A spokesperson said: “Police Scotland is seeking the assistance of the public in trying to locate a 56-year-old woman missing since October 2022.

“Susan Forde left the Republic of Ireland in March, 2022 to travel overseas. She travelled to Scotland in October 2022, visiting the capital before she made her way to the Isle of Lewis.

“Susan was last seen around 5.12pm on Sunday, 16 October, 2022 when she left the Caladh Inn Hotel in Stornoway and headed towards the town centre.

“When last seen, she was wearing an orange top, a dark-coloured jacket with white lining, blue trousers or jeans, walking boots, a cream/grey coloured tammy hat, spectacles and carrying a backpack.

“Police are becoming increasingly concerned as there have been no sightings or contact from her since then. Her family is understandably worried and want her home safe.

“If anyone has seen Susan or knows her whereabouts, please get in touch with Police Scotland, quoting incident number 1262 or 2 November, 2022.”