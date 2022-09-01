Monaghan drama | 

Person airlifted to hospital after getting trapped under caravan in Carrickmacross

The person was freed from under the caravan when fire crews and the ambulance service arrived at the scene
From Facebook

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A person was airlifted to hospital yesterday after becoming trapped under caravan in Carrickmacross.

The person was freed from under the caravan when fire crews and the ambulance service arrived at the scene, according to Northern Star radio.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident after a call at around midday yesterday.

Monaghan Fire Service attended to the patient before they were airlifted to hospital for further treatment.


