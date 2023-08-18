Pack of wild pigs romp through Italian city in ‘full scale invasion’

City councillor called for "appropriate measures to stem this phenomenon"

A pack of wild piggies has been romping through cities in the southern Italian region of Calabria, according to reports.

Catanzaro is the latest city to face down ‘Babes’ – pigs on the run, say ANSA, the Italian news agency.

The wild boars - around 20 in total - have been circling the city and scavenging around homes built next to the countryside.

The city's environment councillor Giorgio Arcuri called on the region's authorities for "appropriate measures to stem this phenomenon" - which may involve some of the animals being put down.

Italy has had a problem with wild piggies taking over its towns and cities in what local media and Italy's nationwide farm group Coldiretti dubbed a "full-scale invasion."

Last year, wild boars were spotted in downtown Rome, where they were filmed getting close to people, eating food leftovers near trash bins, and generally having a good time.

Officials have raised concerns over the ever increasing numbers of wild hog in Italian cities, mentioning the risk of the animals spreading illness or attacking residents.

The strict approach to the problem - killing the boars - has divided Italians, reportedly.

In December last year, Giorgia Meloni's government ordered a cull of the wild boars in Rome that was vehemently opposed by animal rights activists. The move allowed hunters to use bows and arrows to kill the boars and consume them.

The decision was condemned by some opposition politicians, who accused Meloni of political opportunism.

A similarly harsh stance has been taken by many local councillors, including Catanzaro's mayor Nicola Fiorita, who last month ordered the culling of 30 crazy pigs that were ‘snouting around’ in a city park.