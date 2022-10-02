Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Dunleer, Co Louth
The motorcyclist’s body was removed from the scene and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post mortem will take place.
A man in his 50s has died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a crash with a car in Co Louth this afternoon.
The incident happened on the R132 in Dunleer at around 1.15pm.
The stretch of road where the collision took place has been closed to allow forensic collision investigators carry out a technical examination. Diversions are in place.
Gardaí have appealed to any witnesses to come forward. They have also asked that anyone with video footage make this available to investigators.
Gardaí can be contacted at Drogheda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any garda station.
