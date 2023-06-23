Motorcyclist (20) dies in Co Antrim single-vehicle crash

TUV MLA Jim Allister passed on his condolences to the family

A man has sadly passed away following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Antrim, police have confirmed.

The victim was 20-year-old Robert Anderson from the Bushmills area.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 8.06pm yesterday evening about the crash, which occurred on the Moycraig Road in the Ballymoney area.

Detective Sergeant McIvor from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit added: “Police received a report of a collision involving a red Kawasaki motorcycle shortly after 8pm on Thursday, 22nd June.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries.

“The [Moycraig] Road has now reopened to motorists.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.”

Three emergency ambulance crews were deployed to the incident.

TUV MLA Jim Allister passed on his condolences to the family.

“I am greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Anderson as a result of a road accident on the Moycraig Road, Bushmills,” he said.

“His family is known to me, and I want to convey to his parents and the immediate family my personal condolences following this tragedy in which a young life has been lost.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by Robert’s untimely death and I trust that they will know the presence of the Father of mercies and God of all comfort in the days ahead.”