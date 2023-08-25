McGregor tells YouTuber to 'stick to the day job' after he tries to live like him for a day

“There’s only one Conor McGregor.”

Double UFC champion and Crumlin man, Conor McGregor, has told a popular Youtuber that he is better off sticking to the day job, after the British fitness fanatic tried to live like ‘The Notorious’ for a day.

‘MattDoesFitness’ followed what he deemed to be a similar day in the life of McGregor; in a video segment he is seen exercising, fight training, eating healthily and even quaffing ‘Proper 12’ over a 24 hour period.

"Thanks for the effort. Stick to your day job. There’s only one Conor McGregor,” the Ultimate Fighter captain responded.

Matt prepares for training

The comments come as Conor’s long awaited return to the ring has become somewhat up in the air. His next UFC bout was set to be against American star, Michael Chandler, at the end of this year.

The Notorious has been out of action since fracturing his tibia and fibula during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

But McGregor has taken to social media recently saying he is eyeing up other fights, although Chandler is still an option.

Replying to one fan, when asked about fighting Chandler, Conor said: "I'll do it if they want, no prob. I don't think they want him no more though. There's loads of juicy fights around and my return date is my return date.

"I never gave a f*** about who it was. Ever. I'll fight anyone. I'll even fly them to me, ask Malinaggi. Flown in and bet around,” Conor added.

Darren Till (left) with Kinahan in Dubai

Liverpudlian fighter Darren Tills had some negatives comments about the Irish camp in the press this week.

“Conor’s never coming back in my opinion,” Till said.

“Conor’s struggling to let go. He doesn’t want to let it go. But it’s time to let go.

"He’s older, he doesn’t train like he used to. He’s got the money and his beautiful kids and the only problem is that he just does not want to let it go. There’s going to come a day where he realizes he’s fighting with himself and has to let go.

"Every recording on Twitter he’s just drunk as f—k and I’m just crying my eyes out laughing at him. It will take him a while but he’ll find his peace. Maybe he’s going to come back and prove us all wrong.

"He might just not be ready in terms of testing or he just wants to keep his name out there and he’s thinking in terms of next year. It’s tough to know. He’s a smarter businessman than most so you have to trust what he’s doing”, Till added.

McGregor disagrees though, as he continues to tease “the greatest comeback in sports”, something all his fans would love to see.