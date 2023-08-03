Manolo Blahnik stilettos worth almost €700 found in bin at Galway races

“Security staff at Ballybrit were bemused to find a pair of designer shoes worth 660 euros dumped in a bin!”

A pair of pink Manolo Blahniks shoes worth nearly €700 have been found dumped in a bin by security staff at the Galway races.

The startling find was revealed by RTÉ journalist, Teresa Mannion, this morning on social media.

The broadcaster posted a series of snaps of the expensive Spanish designed clobber alongside the security staff who made the find.

“Security staff at Ballybrit were bemused to find a pair of designer shoes worth 660 euros dumped in a bin! Even a pair of #ManoloBlahniks couldn’t sustain a lady at the #GalwayRaces,” Teresa captioned the shots.

The Manolo brand's craftsmanship, attention to detail, and use of high-quality materials often command a premium price, ranging from €500 up as high as €13,000 or more, depending on scarcity.

Thousands of punters have been flocking to Ballybrit for the famous festival and today August 3, one woman will be crowned ‘Best Dressed Lady’, winning a €10,000 cash prize, and another one will be nominated winner for the ‘Best Hat’, bringing home a prize of €3,000.

Obviously, the lady in question felt drastic measures were required if she was to stand any chance of bringing home a prize.

“Either they aren't the real deal or she has more money than sense!” said one Twitter user.

“The boom is back,” said another.

“Bemused? Shocked, more like. So many people struggle daily with the cost of living, I find it hard to fathom how anyone can just throw away a pair of perfectly good shoes let alone a pair that cost more than my monthly grocery bill,” said one woman.

“In the bin? Damn, there are plenty of worthy charity shops in Galway they could have been donated to for any of their monthly window display auctions,” said another user.

"I don’t think that was a sober decision,” one woman wisely pointed out.