Man who fled to Ireland after hit-and-run murder jailed

Ashley Donald has been ordered to serve a minimum term of 23 years

A man who fled to Ireland after being involved in a hit-and-run attack has been jailed for murder.

Ashley Donald has been ordered to serve a minimum term of 23 years for murder following the death of Andrew Flamson.

Flamson, 40, was struck by a car on Grosvenor Road, Coventry, on 12 July last year and died in hospital from head injuries three days later. A number of other people were injured in the incident.

Driver Donald, 24, from Birmingham, fled to Ireland two days after the fatal crash and extradition proceedings were underway. However, he returned to the UK and handed himself in, according to police.

Andrew Flamson

The three other passengers in the car were sentenced for manslaughter. Samuel Henneberry, 62, Carl Tomlinson, 52, and Callum Ayre, 20, all from Coventry, were jailed for 15 years, 13 years and 12 years respectively.

During the trial the court heard how tensions had built over a long-standing debt leading up to the incident.

The court heard that Flamson had been walking his dog on Grosvenor Road in Coventry with family members and friends on July 12, when he was deliberately targeted.

The car, which had been driven by Ashley Donald, was later found abandoned half a mile away.

Mr Flamson’s family paid tribute to the 40-year-old victim, saying in a statement: “We will miss our Andrew forever. He was a kind, loving and gentle man.

“He was loved by his family, his partner and lots of friends. We prayed for justice for our lost boy.

“Andrew is now our spirit in the sky, dancing with the angels, and he will probably be teaching them his dance moves,” they added.