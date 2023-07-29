Man in his 20s rushed to hospital after scrambler bike crash in west Dublin

Gardai say their investigation is ongoing as they appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

A young man was rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a scrambler bike crash in west Dublin.

The incident occurred shortly before 10pm last night on the Wheatfield Road in Palmerstown, Dublin 20.

Gardai said the driver of the scrambler, a man in his 20s, is currently being treated at Beaumont Hospital for serious injuries.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Wheatfield Road area between 9:30pm and 10pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added.