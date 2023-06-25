foot pursuit | 

Man chased down and arrested after robbery with knife at Kildare pharmacy

A man entered the store armed with a knife.

A man has been arrested following a robbery at a pharmacy in Kildare on Saturday.

Shortly after 3pm, gardaí were alerted when a man entered the store in Newbridge armed with a knife.

It is understood he threatened a member of staff and removed a cash box from the till before leaving.

He was pursued on foot by local uniformed and detective gardaí who were responding to the incident.

He was arrested and a sum of cash was recovered.

The man was taken to a garda station in Kildare and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning.

He remains in garda custody and the investigation is ongoing.


