Man and teenager arrested in Donegal after string of burglaries this year

“A number of items of stolen property were also recovered during this morning’s planned operation.”

Gardaí have arrested a man (20s) and a teenager in relation to an ongoing investigation into a number of burglaries that have occurred in west Donegal this year.

The arrests were made on Friday morning following a planned operation by Gardaí in Ballyshannon. The robberies have been occurring since January right up until August.

A statement today from An Garda Síochána said:

“A male teenage juvenile and a man (aged in his 20s) were arrested on suspicion of committing a number of burglaries in the Kilcar and Ardara areas of West Donegal.

“A number of items of stolen property were also recovered during this morning’s planned operation.

“The two males are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in County Donegal.

“Investigations are ongoing.”