Man (70s) dies following three-car collision in Co Donegal

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact them

A man in his early 70s has died following a three-car collision in Co Donegal last night.

Another man, in his 40s, was also taken to Letterkenny Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

No other injuries have been reported.

Gardai say the collision on the N13 Newtowncunningham to Letterkenny Road involved three cars and occurred at approximately 10.50pm yesterday evening.

The man in his 70s was taken from the scene to Letterkenny Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.