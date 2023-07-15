Man (60s) dies in single vehicle crash in Donegal

The female passenger of the car, aged in her early 60s, was not injured during the incident

A man in his 60s has died following a single vehicle crash in Burnfoot, Co. Donegal yesterday afternoon.

The driver was seriously injured when the car struck a ditch at Tooban on the R238 in Burnfoot, Co. Donegal at around 4.30pm yesterday.

He was brought from the scene to Letterkenny Hospital in serious condition, where he later died.

A post mortem will take place in due course.

Local diversions remain in place as the road is currently closed pending an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station