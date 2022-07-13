Man (30s) to appear in court charged in connection with murder of Lisa Thompson in Dublin
A man who was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson, has been charged and is scheduled to appear before court this afternoon.
Lisa Thompson (52) was discovered with multiple injuries, including stab wounds, at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, on May 10 2022.
A man and woman were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder. The woman has since been released without charge, while the man who is from north Dublin has been charged.
The pair, both in their 30s, were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at separate Dublin Garda Stations on Monday.
Gardai said in a statement: “The man (30s), arrested on Monday 11th July 2022 in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson, has been charged,” a spokesman said.
The body of Lisa Thompson was discovered at her home on May 10, although gardaí believe she died at least two days earlier.
In the months before her murder Ms Thompson had a significant change in personal circumstances and became increasingly more vulnerable as she struggled with escalating personal problems.
Her funeral heard how she was always a friendly and caring person who went on to become involved in youth services.
