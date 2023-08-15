Man (21) admits knocking another man unconscious during Dublin street fight

The court heard gardaí arrived at Bachelor’s Walk and saw multiple people fighting on the road and a number of people with injuries.

A young man has ­admitted affray after he knocked another man unconscious in a street brawl in Dublin city centre.

Jamie Dowdall (21) struck the man during a violent disturbance on the quays but a court heard he himself was victim of an assault first.

The case was adjourned after a judge viewed CCTV footage and ruled that the case could be dealt with at district court level.

Mr Dowdall, of Kilbreena Crescent, Dunboyne, Co Meath, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to affray on January 23 last year.

The court heard gardaí arrived at Bachelor’s Walk and saw multiple people fighting on the road and a number of people with injuries.

Dowdall was identified on CCTV footage involved in a fight with another man at Aston Quay and this continued onto Bachelor’s Walk.

He appeared to strike the other male on the head, rendering him unconscious before fleeing.

The accused identified himself on the CCTV when it was put to him later, and he stated that he acted in self-defence.

The DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court subject to jurisdiction being considered.

Defence barrister Kevin McCrave told Judge Bryan Smyth Dowdall was the victim of an assault beforehand.

“Yes, he was attacked first,” Garda Michael Murphy ­confirmed.

There was no ­victim-impact statement as the other man, a co-accused, had not engaged with the gardaí. Dowdall had no prior convictions and had never come to garda attention before.