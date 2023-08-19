Man (20s) killed in an early-morning car crash in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow

‘The male driver of the car, aged in his late teens, has been taken to St Vincent’s hospital Dublin for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening’

A man has been killed in an early-morning car crash in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow,

The victim, who was in his 20s was the passenger seat driver in the car that crashed at Ballinacarrig Lower at approximately 1am.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his late teens, has been taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí said they and emergency services rushed to the scene of the fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision which took place this morning.

“The incident involving a car occurred at Ballinacarrig Lower, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, at approximately 1am,” gardai said.

“The passenger of the car (a man in his mid 20s) was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to Loughlinstown mortuary for post-mortem examination.

“The male driver of the car, aged in his late teens, has been taken to St Vincent’s hospital Dublin for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently carrying out a technical examination of the scene while the road remains closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Ballinacarrig Lower area this morning, August 19 between 12.30am and 1.30am, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.