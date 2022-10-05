Man (20s) ‘critical’ and three others hospitalised after car crash in Clare
Three men who were travelling in one car were taken to University Hospital Limerick with the condition of one described as critical.
A man in his 20s is in a “critical” condition and three others have been hospitalised following a serious road crash in Co Clare.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the collision near Newmarket on Fergus his evening, Wednesday, October 5, at 6.10pm.
The crash involving two vehicles occurred on the R458 in the townland of Drumline. Three men who were travelling in one car were taken to University Hospital Limerick with the condition of one described as critical. The two other men continue to receive medical attention.
Read more
The driver of the second car, a woman aged in her 60s, was also taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.
A garda spokesperson said: “The R458 is currently closed and will remain closed overnight pending a full technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
“Gardaí in Shannon are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.
“Any person who witnessed the collision is asked to come forward, and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.
“Anyone with information can contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365900 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”
Today's Headlines
Gold rush | Lucky Irish player scoops almost €9m in National Lottery draw
'Serious collision' | Man (20s) ‘critical’ and three others hospitalised after car crash in Clare
Huge Haul | Man (30s) arrested as drugs worth €110k and €28k in cash seized in Longford raid
Rail scary | Irish Rail share CCTV of frightening level crossing collisions this year
Jolly-Mae | Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reveal gender of unborn baby
OH BOY | Deirdre Reynolds: It’s time to ditch gender reveal parties for good
wild west | Pensioner (77) who attacked his neighbour, John Wayne, with a pitchfork avoids jail
Global manhunt | Irishwoman who fled country after double murder arrested in South Africa
mob links | Ex garda jailed for drugs offence is at centre of probe over leaks to Hutch gang
rip | Irish star CMAT and Dolly Parton lead tributes to country singer Loretta Lynn