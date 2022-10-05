Man (20s) ‘critical’ and three others hospitalised after car crash in Clare

Three men who were travelling in one car were taken to University Hospital Limerick with the condition of one described as critical.

A man in his 20s is in a “critical” condition and three others have been hospitalised following a serious road crash in Co Clare.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the collision near Newmarket on Fergus his evening, Wednesday, October 5, at 6.10pm.

The crash involving two vehicles occurred on the R458 in the townland of Drumline. Three men who were travelling in one car were taken to University Hospital Limerick with the condition of one described as critical. The two other men continue to receive medical attention.

The driver of the second car, a woman aged in her 60s, was also taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

A garda spokesperson said: “The R458 is currently closed and will remain closed overnight pending a full technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

“Gardaí in Shannon are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

“Any person who witnessed the collision is asked to come forward, and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information can contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365900 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”