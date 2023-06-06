Love Island is a ‘better looking Daíl’ with betrayal and backstabbing
“Love Island reminds me of politics,” says broadcaster Ciara Kelly.
Newstalk Breakfast host Ciara Kelly reckons hit reality show Love Island is basically Leinster House on steroids.
The show focuses on single men and women finding relationships for a £50,000 prize.
“Love Island reminds me of politics,” Ciara said.
“I’m not saying the people on the show are super educated or intelligent – but it is allegiance, it is betrayal, it is people forming alliances and backstabbing.”
Ciara pointed out that the show features good-looking people who don’t wear a lot of clothes and is essentially a “psychologist’s experiment”.
“It's a better-looking Dáil,” she said. Fellow broadcaster Shane Coleman argued the show is simply “vacuous vanity”.
“The loudest message it sends out is, if you have the perfect body, that’s all that really matters,” he said.
Ciara disagreed, highlighting how a person can be “stunningly beautiful” but still face insecurities and miss the chance to find “true love”.
Host of podcast Flop Culture Fionnula Jay said viewers can enjoy Love Island if they just accept it for what it is - “chewing gum and frivolous fun”.
“You have to be coming into this show with a grain of salt in your mouth and a critical eye on it,” she said.
“It's in no way reflective of real life – if you look at these people, they don’t reflect the general population of any country, town, city.”
Ms Jay said the introduction of a second winter season of the show is too much for the viewing public.
"Even the hardcore fans only want one season per year,” she said. “They won’t do it again – the ratings aren’t great.
“The format is getting a bit stale in some ways.”
So far, the most recent season features one Irish contestant: Catherine Agbaje, a real estate agent from Dublin.
According to Ms Jay, Ms Agbaje has come across as "very genuine and funny" who could potentially go far on the show.
