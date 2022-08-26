Limerick man Dylan McCarthy who died after altercation to be laid to rest on Sunday

Dylan was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where he was pronounced dead the following afternoon

Limerick man Dylan McCarthy who died after being seriously injured in an altercation in Monasterevin is to be laid to rest on Sunday.

Dylan who was aged 29, from Kilmallock, and his father Eamonn, who in his 50s, were assaulted by as many as 10 people at the entrance to a premises at Dublin Road, Monasterevin, on August 21.

Dylan was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where he was pronounced dead the following afternoon.

On his death notice on RIP.ie it states that Dylan, of Ardvullen, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick (died) “tragically”.

“Very deeply regretted by his heart-broken parents Eamonn & Marita, his partner Aoife Talty, his sister Orla and Orla's partner Glenn, his nephew Liam, uncles Chris O'Doherty, Denis McCarthy, Mike Shanahan.”

It also refers to “aunts Rose O'Doherty, Judy Kelly and Mary Clancy, and also Simon McAuliffe & It Carroll, aunts in law, uncles in law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.”

It adds that Dylan will be reposing this Saturday evening (27) from 5pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by evening prayers at 7.30pm.

Removal will arrive on Sunday to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock, for 4pm Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards to Dromin Cemetery.

In the condolences section, people offered their sympathies with one writing: “Sincerest sympathy to Marita, Eamonn, Orla, Aoife, Glenn and extended families on the very sad and untimely passing of your beloved Dylan. Keeping you all in our thoughts at this very difficult time. May Dylan rest in peace.”

Another adds: “Sincere sympathies to Marita, Eamonn, Orla, his partner Aoife, the extended McCarthy & O'Doherty families on your very sad loss. Rest in peace Dylan.”

One other message reads: “Heartfelt sympathy to Marita, Eamon, Orla on the tragic passing of Dylan. May God comfort you all at this sad time. Rest in peace Dylan.”

Tributes were also paid by McCarthy’s Limerick GAA club Kilmallock, which offered sympathies to his family and friends.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we at Kilmallock GAA pass on our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Dylan McCarthy,” the club said in a post on social media.

“Dylan played underage hurling and football at underage level and also played u21 and Junior hurling . He was a huge addition to any team and a real team player always.”

Sinn Féin councillor and Kilmallock resident PJ Carey, who is a friend of the family, said locals were hoping for the best after they received news of the assault and that the community has been devastated by the loss.

“It’s very grim, it’s very bleak. What can you say,” Mr Carey told the Limerick Leader. He said the McCarthys were a well-liked and respected family in the area.

“It has is hard to believe the way that society has gone; that two people could go in into a pub for a celebration and have this happen to them,” said Fine Gael councillor John Egan.

Local priest Fr Chris O'Donnell said there is a "cloud of awful sadness over the town".

"Everybody is heartbroken. The family are the quietest, nicest people. People would only speak good of them. It is every family's nightmare. There is nothing but prayers and love for them. They were just good, honest people in the wrong place at the wrong time and now we are left with this awful sense of the tragic nature of life and violence and repercussions," said Fr O'Donnell.

"It is a perpetual mystery that bad things can happen good people. All we can do is try to be with them as a community, as a parish, as a people and as neighbours and friends. It is just trying to share the pain.

"If we are trying to make sense of violence and something that doesn't have its origins in love or common decency or a sense of the dignity of life or the sacredness of life, we're never going to make sense of that.

"It is so alien to us that someone would do this to another life for no reason. They are the nicest of people. We are always going to struggle to try and make sense of it," said Fr O'Donnell, who pledged that the McCarthy family will be in his and parishioners' prayers and hearts.

Fellow councillor, Mike Donegan expressed his condolences to Marita and Eamonn and the entire family.

"The family would be highly respected in Kilmallock. This is terrible tragedy to befall any family. The whole of Kilmallock is there to support them in the coming days, weeks, months," said Cllr Donegan.

Well-known Kilmallock man PJ Cronin said there is "a pall of sadness over the parish".

"I know Marita and the whole family all their lives. You couldn't meet nicer. We're all thinking of and praying for them," said Mr Cronin.