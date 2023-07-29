Irish woman (72) reportedly found dead in India after fall

According to reports, the woman was found dead in her home by a local man who delivered groceries on a weekly basis

An investigation is underway following the discovery of the body of an Irish woman in India, The Hindu Newspaper have reported.

The body of the woman, aged 72, was found in a farmhouse in a village near the southern city of Tiruvannamalai.

According to reports in The Hindu, the woman was found dead in her home by a local man who delivered groceries on a weekly basis.

After discovering the woman’s remains, the delivery man then went to the local village administrative officer (VAO) to apply for a death certificate.

At this point, the officer alerted police and revenue officials, who rushed to the spot.

On Thursday, an autopsy was carried out, according to the local reports.

Based on this, the police said the cause of death was an injury to the forehead due to a fall.

The woman had been living alone in the farmhouse for the past few years. She also owned two dogs.

It is claimed the woman’s family in Ireland were contacted and they requested that officials bury the body as they could not travel to India.