Irish peacekeeper killed and colleague injured in Lebanon attack named

President Michael D Higgins, the Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, pays tribute to soldier: “A life lost serving the people of Ireland... and serving all those wishing for peace in our shared world”

The Irish peacekeeping soldier killed in the Lebanon last night has been named as Private Seán Rooney (23).

Private Rooney’s unit is the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk, the Defence Forces said.

He previously served overseas with the 119 Infantry Battalion UNIFIL. He was from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal and joined the Defence Forces in March 2019.

The soldier injured in the incident has been named as Private Shane Kearney (22), from Killeagh, Co Cork.

He joined the Defence Forces in October 2018 and his home Unit is 1 Cavalry Squadron, in Collins Barracks, Cork.

He previously served overseas with the 117 Infantry Battalion UNIFIL.

News broke this morning that the Irish peacekeeping soldier killed in Lebanon last night was part of a group heading to Beirut to get two soldiers home for family funerals.

The peacekeeper died and three others were injured, one very seriously, following an incident in which they came under fire while on active duty.

A convoy of two armoured utility vehicles (AUVs) carrying eight personnel travelling to Beirut were attacked. Two of the eight were about to fly home for family funerals.

Each AUV was carrying four members and it is understood the vehicles ended up on unauthorised routes in the area.

The convoy is understood to have entered an area controlled by Hezbollah.

One AUV managed to escape, but the other overturned. Two soldiers suffered bullet wounds – the deceased and another left with very serious injuries, but who is expected to survive – while two others were injured when the vehicle turned over.

The Irish Army said this morning that at around 9.15pm Irish time last night, an incident took place involving members of 121st Infantry Battalion, Unifil (United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon).

Four were taken to Raee Hospital, near Sidon.

One soldier was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital and another has undergone surgery and is in a serious condition.

The other two soldiers are being treated for minor injuries. A medical officer from the 121st Infantry Battalion is currently with the soldiers in Raee Hospital.

“It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon last night,” a statement said.

The names of personnel are not being released by the Defence Forces at this time, but the families of those involved have been informed.

Chief of staff of Óglaigh na hÉireann, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said: “We in Óglaigh na hÉireann are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of this tragic event and the loss of one of our peacekeepers.

“Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fellow peacekeepers from the 121st Infantry Battalion.

“Our thoughts are also with those who were injured last night and their families and friends. We have one of our medical officers currently at Raee Hospital and we will ensure that our personnel get the best possible care.

“Our focus now is to ensure the safety and continued support for all our personnel deployed in Lebanon.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that I was this morning informed of the news of the death of a member of the Defence Forces serving on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Lt Gen Clancy said it has been a “very dark night” for Óglaigh na hÉireann.

“It’s a tough night for the family of a soldier we have lost, it’s a tough night for Óglaigh na hÉireann, I think we face into something that none of us ever want to face in uniform service,” he said.

“This death deeply wounds the organisation as a whole; I think it’s fair to say that our whole beings are with the extended family of of Óglaigh na hÉireann. Those of the soldier in particular that has lost his life, in the service of the State, wearing the flag on a foreign state.

“All of Óglaigh na hÉireann are feeling this very deeply.”

Mr Clancy said the soldier who was seriously injured has been operated on is in “critical condition”.

“We have moved those three individual soldiers to a different hospital, the UN-managed hospital in Hammoud. They have just been moved in the last hour and we’re much happier with that," he said.

“The treatment they received in Raee hospital was very good, but we now have them under the supervision and guidance of the UN hospital in Hammoud which we’re more comfortable with in terms of familiarity.

“The body of our colleague remains in the first hospital, and he is accompanied at all times with other colleagues of his and they will remain with him until we repatriate him.

“This is a multifaceted approach in terms of investigation, the security of our personnel, there is an inherent risk when we go on peacekeeping operations, we do peacekeeping in volatile regions, that’s why it is needed.

“It’s been over 20 years since we’ve had a fatality, it’s still too soon.”

“I always speak about the extended family, the families, the friends, the partners and the children of all of those who serve. They sacrifice so much to enable us wearing uniforms to serve the State.”

Mr Clancy said the soldiers were on a standard administrative run because two of those personnel were coming home on “special compassionate leave”.

“Everybody that was involved with this incident, we have people with their families. The overall battalion deployed in early November, they were at the beginning of their tour of duty,” he said.

“There were family members that had deceased in their extended family, and we look after our people when it comes to compassionate leave. It was a mission of that nature when this incident occurred.”

President Michael D Higgins, who is Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, paid tribute to the soldier.

"As a people, we take great pride in our unbroken record of peacekeeping with the United Nations,” he said.

"However, we must never forget the dangers that come with this work, or how the members of our Defence Forces serving on peacekeeping missions abroad risk their lives every day in order to build and maintain peace in conflict zones across the world.

“As President of Ireland and Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, it is with a heavy heart, and conscious of the great loss it will represent to them, that I offer my deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the member of the Defence Forces who has lost their life.

"A life lost serving the people of Ireland, serving the United Nations, and serving all those wishing for peace in our shared world.

“May I also wish a speedy recovery to those other members of the Defence Forces injured in the incident. Our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Foreign Affairs and Defenc Minister Simon Coveney expressed his condolences to the man’s family for their “heartbreak and loss”.

“I was informed by the chief of staff in the early hours of this morning of a serious incident involving Irish troops serving in Lebanon as part of Unifil,” he said.

“It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of shock that I have subsequently learned of the death of one of our peacekeepers and of the serious injuries to one other.

“At this time, I want to express, on behalf of everyone in Ireland, our utmost sorrow at the loss of a young man serving his country and the United Nations overseas. To his family I want to say sorry for their heartbreak and loss.”

Mr Coveney is currently in New York for a meeting of the UN Security Council and said he will return to Ireland this evening after he meets with the UN secretary-general to “discuss the loss of our peacekeeper and the full investigation that must now follow”.

“To the families of those injured, I want you to know the Defence Forces will do everything to care for and support your loved ones,” he said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Coveney said this is a “shocking” incident and described it as the “worst possible news” that a family can hear.

“My deepest condolences to his family and there’s a second family also listening carefully for news for their son who is in a very serious condition in hospital following the attack last night,” he added.

“This is a shocking and tragic incident and of course we have an investigation already under way, but essentially what happened we think was that two armoured personnel vehicles were travelling from our main camp in Unifil to Beirut.

“It was a standard run and the two armoured vehicles effectively got separated and one got surrounded by a hostile mob, I think that’s the only way you could describe them, and shots were fired and unfortunately one of our peacekeepers was killed and another was very seriously injured and has already been operated on in hospital."

Mr Coveney said the families were informed very late last night between 2am and 5am and a full investigation has begun.

“It’s just shocking and just before Christmas in particular in terms of the time of year but it’s shocking to ever lose somebody who is serving their country overseas to be effectively attacked by a mob, which seems to be what happened, and to be shot and killed,” he said.

“It would have been a very safe mission for the last two decades, so this was absolutely not expected. Yes, there has been some tension on the ground in recent months but nothing like this. This is not expected and obviously hugely unwelcome and incredibly sad.

“We will focus on establishing the truth, ensuring that our service personnel are safe and supporting the families that have been impacted at home.

“To the wider Defence Force family and to all those who serve overseas, I know how deeply you will feel this loss and I know the support you will give each other will be vital in the days and weeks ahead.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed the “heartfelt sorrow” of the Government of Ireland at the “loss of a young person serving overseas with the United Nations”.

“It is with a deep sense of sadness and shock that I have learned of the death of one of our Unifil peacekeepers, and serious injuries to another, in an incident in Lebanon,” he said.

“In particular, I extend to his family our deepest sympathies for the terrible loss they have suffered.

“It is a reminder that our peacekeepers serve in dangerous circumstances, at all times, in the cause of peace.

Our thoughts are with his colleagues, and to the wider Defence Forces family and all who serve overseas, we know how deeply you will feel this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, today expressed his deep condolences and regret over the painful incident which led to the death of an Irish Unifil peacekeeper while on patrol in the Aaqbiyeh vicinity of south Lebanon, and wished a speedy and full recovery for those wounded.

Addressing the concerned Lebanese authorities, Mr Mikati stressed the need to swiftly conduct the necessary investigations to uncover the circumstances and to avoid its recurrence in the future.

He further called on all those concerned to “demonstrate utter wisdom and patience amid this very critical stage that the country endures”.

Mr Mikati then praised the sacrifices made by Unifil forces in order to maintain peace in south Lebanon, “which reflects stability on the people of the region and Lebanon in general".

The prime minister contacted by phone Lebanese army commander, General Joseph Aoun and Unifil head of mission and force commander, Major General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, for a briefing on the circumstances that led to this incident.

Mr Mikati also cabled President Michael Higgins and UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, to whom he expressed his deepest condolences and solidarity over this painful incident.

A full investigation will commence into the incident.

The 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising of 333 Irish soldiers, deployed just last month to south Lebanon as part of Unifil.