Ireland weather: Met Eireann warns of spot flooding with over 10mm of rain possible

Met Eireann has issued a warning of spot flooding with over 10mm of rain possible in some areas as heavy rain washed out Thursday morning.

Heavy showers will spread across the country from the west until conditions improve as the day continues.

“Rain this morning will be heavy at times, with possible spot flooding,” Met Eireann said.

“Dry and bright weather developing in the west and northwest will extend to most other areas through the morning, with the rain clearing the southeast in the early afternoon.

Moderate southwest winds this morning will ease to a light northwesterly breeze—afternoon highs of 15 to 18 degrees.

A mainly dry and clear night, although well-scattered showers will move in from the Atlantic in a light northwest airflow. Mist and fog will form overnight as winds become near calm—lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.”

There will be some mist or fog in places for a time early tomorrow morning although there will be a mix of scattered showers with sunny spells.

It will be chilly at times with highs of 14 to 17 degrees in light or moderate northwest winds.

It will be largely dry and clear overnight with light isolated showers and a cold night with the lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in light northwest winds.

There will be well scattered showers on Saturday, but overall mostly dry with sunny spells.

It will be another fresh day with the highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees and a light or moderate northerly breeze.

Dry and cool overnight with light northwest winds. Turning cloudier overnight.

Sunday will be a cloudier day with scattered showers and highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

It will turn breezy later in the day with moderate to fresh westerly winds developing.

There will be a spell of rain during Sunday night, with lows of 8 to 11 degrees.

Showery conditions with some bright intervals. Feeling chilly with highs of 13 to 16 degrees in a brisk northwest wind.

Temperatures will remain a little lower than the seasonal norm heading into midweek, with further showers in a northerly airflow.