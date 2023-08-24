Humongous whale washed up on Kerry beach is buried after ‘explosive option’ considered

“There was agreement that burying the remains on site was the best option from a safety and logistical perspective.”

A ginormous fin whale which washed up on a Munster beach over the summer, has been buried this month by Kerry Co Council, after consultation with experts.

The 50-tonne mammal was found on a beach near Baile an Sceilg in Dungeagan and the remote location made a burial operation extremely difficult.

"The remains of the whale were recently buried close to the location where it was washed up,” a spokesperson for the council told the Sunday World today.

Specialists were called upon to metaphorically ‘free willy’.

“Because of the large size of the carcass and the relatively inaccessible location, there was widespread consultation with experts as well as the landowner to identify a suitable solution.

"There was agreement that burying the remains on site was the best option from a safety and logistical perspective,” the spokesperson added.

Often, explosives are used to euthanise beached whales and break down their bodies for disposal, but that was not required in this instance. It has been reported by ‘Cork Beo’ that the option was ‘considered.’

The localized burial reportedly pleased locals who had raised concerns about the smell and the possibility of gasses building up inside the body.

There were calls for the body to be preserved as a tourist attraction, however, this was deemed not possible.

Fin whale

Samples taken from the body have been preserved in a bio-bank and the material will be made available to research students, according to reports.

The reason for the whale’s death is unknown but it is thought the animal died at sea before ending up on Baile Uí Chuill strand.

Whales usually live on average between 50 -90 years although Bowhead whales are thought to be the longest living mammals on earth. A 1999 study in the Canadian Journal of Zoology estimated that Bowhead whales can live more than 200 years.

The average weight for these gentle giants is 90,000 to 136,000 kilograms, or about 100 to 150 tons. For comparison, an adult African bush elephant weighs up to 6 tons, so it may take 30 or more elephants to equal the weight of one blue whale.