Huge haul of cocaine worth €4.2m seized as three men arrested in Cork

Revenue officers have seized 60 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of €4,200,000 following a joint operation today in Cork.

The joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, as part of an intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected of involvement with organised crime.

During the operation, three men were arrested by the gardaí.

Two of the men (20s) and one (30s) are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at garda stations in the Cork region.