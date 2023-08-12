How many gardaí are in your county? Figures show major disparity in staffing levels around country

Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s home county Meath has the worst rate for garda staffing

Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s home county has the fewest gardaí per capita of any policing region in the country, an analysis of nationwide staffing levels has revealed.

Co Meath has just 142 gardaí for every 100,000 people, or one frontline officer for every 703 people.

New figures show there is a significant disparity when it comes to the number of officers assigned to different parts of the country.

Co Waterford fares best, with 296 gardaí per 100,000 people, while at the bottom of the league table is Co Meath with less than half that number.

Ms McEntee is not involved in the allocation of gardaí, as this is a direct function of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and garda management.

Figures show that 13,892 gardaí were employed up to the end of June across the country which, when analysed against the latest census population data, represents a national average of 270 officers for every 100,000 people, or one garda for every 371 people in the country.

When gardaí in specialist units are removed, regional divisions employ 12,009 frontline officers.

Dublin’s 3,719 gardaí are split across seven metropolitan regions and represent 255 gardaí for every 100,000 people.

Cork, with a 1,310-strong force covering three divisions, has 224 officers per 100,000 population.

While Census 2022 showed a sharp rise in population levels in commuter counties, garda staffing levels have failed to keep pace with these expanding regions.

Between 2011 and 2022, Meath had the largest percentage increase in its population in the country, rising by just under 20pc to bring it up to 220,826 people. This was well ahead of the national average population increase of more than 12pc.

After Meath, Kildare has the fewest gardaí per capita, at 171 per 100,000 people. The county experienced a rise in its population of just under 18pc from 2011 to last year, with its 247,774 people now served by a force of 424.

The Kilkenny/Carlow garda district has the third fewest gardaí per head, with 190 officers per 100,000, followed by Wicklow with 192 officers per 100,000. These regions experienced population rises of 10pc and 14pc respectively.

The Department of Justice told the Irish Independent responsibility for garda staffing falls within the remit of Mr Harris but added that the Justice Minister is “assured that garda management keeps the distribution of gardaí under continued review to ensure their optimum use”.

“Population is just one of a number of factors considered in the allocation of resources. Crime statistics and trends and ongoing garda operations are also considered by the Commissioner when allocating members,” a spokesperson for the department said.

An Garda Síochána did not respond to requests for comment.

Westmeath has the fewest total number of gardaí – at just 245 – but with a population (96,221) less than half the size of Meath’s (220,826), it has a ratio of gardaí per person that is close to the national average.

Limerick, with 278 officers per 100,000 population, has slightly more gardaí than average, but Galway falls below the mean, with just 220 frontline members of the force for every 100,000 people.

Last month, €10m in additional funding was announced for garda overtime in Dublin in the wake of recent attacks in the city. The Government had hoped to recruit 1,000 gardaí this year but has since revised this figure to 800 as it struggles to attract new members and stem the tide of gardaí leaving the force.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) described the discrepancy in garda numbers across the country as having a detrimental impact on policing communities.

“While much of the focus seems to have been on the Dublin region over the past few weeks, these numbers serve as a reminder that the problems with recruitment and retention is countrywide, with many rural communities being policed by a stressed, undermanned and overworked garda service,” the GRA’s Meath representative Liam Hennessy said.

“While many of the issues contributing to the issues may require a multi-agency approach, there is no substitute for a visible garda presence with members equipped, resourced and trained to carry out their duty.

“Gardaí need to feel supported and protected when serving their communities but unfortunately falling garda numbers, arduously bureaucratic systems and an understandable fear of the consequences of delivering assertive, robust policing are seriously impacting both the effectiveness of policing and our ability to retain the members we have.”

Local representatives in Meath said the lack of a visible presence of gardaí is having a major impact in the region.

Independent Meath councillor Alan Lawes, who was a member of the Garda Reserve from 2009 to 2013, believes that little has changed in the past decade.

Mr Lawes said: “Meath is being forgotten about, and that reflects badly on our three government TDs that we have in the area.”