Gardai urge public not to share images of man’s body found on Dublin beach
‘The circulation of such images is not only disrespectful to the family of the deceased but is also unhelpful to the Garda investigation’
Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man was found on a beach in north Dublin.
The grim discovery was made on Bower Beach in Balbriggan on Thursday.
Gardai have also appealed to members of the public not to share images that have been circulated on social media.
“An Garda Síochána is aware of certain images of the deceased male on the beach being circulated on social media messaging apps. An Garda Síochána is appealing to the public not to share these images.
“The circulation of such images is not only disrespectful to the family of the deceased but is also unhelpful to the Garda investigation.”
Gardai say they are following a number of definite lines of enquiry and are making efforts to contact the family members of the deceased.
“An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide further details at this time,” they said in a statement.
