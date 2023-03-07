Gardaí seal off area after skeletal human remains found in Finglas, Dublin

The discovery of human remains was made yesterday around 3pm.

A north Dublin suburb. is the scene of an ongoing Garda investigation after the discovery of a skeleton there on Monday.

The discovery, which was made just after 3pm on March 6, occurred on the N2 interchange in Finglas.

A sgarda spokesperson today said: "Gardaí at Finglas have commenced an investigation following the discovery of skeletal remains at the N2 interchange in Finglas Village shortly after 3pm on Monday, March 6, 2023.

“Gardaí have sealed off the area to allow for a technical examination. The Office of the State Pathologist has been requested to attend the scene.

“The outcome of the examinations will determine the course of the investigation.”

Analysis of bone mineralisation-calcification is one way which investigators can us to identify the identity of a skeleton.

Such specialist tests have proved crucial in numerous investigations into narrowing down a search area and indicating where a person grew up thanks to specific mineral markers in the bone.