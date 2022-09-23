Gardaí rush to the scene after fire crews are attacked by stone-throwing youths in Dundalk
No one was injured during the incident and no arrests have been made, but gardai said investigations are ongoing
Gardaí rushed to the scene of a public order incident in Dundalk last night after emergency services were reportedly attacked by a stone-throwing mob.
Officers intervened after fire crews were targetted in Cox's Demesne at approximately 8.45pm last night.
No one was injured during the incident and no arrests have been made, but gardai said investigations are ongoing.
Accord to LMFM, the incident happened near the wake of a 11-year-old boy who died following a tragic accident.
Firefighters were called to put out hedges and trees which had been set alight at the back of the skateboard park in Cox's Demesne.
Up to 10 youths were seen at the blaze, before the fire crew came under attack with stones and rocks.
LMFM report that they withdrew to an area where a patrol car was awaiting back up.
Three other Garda vehicles they arrived that came under further attack while awaiting the arrival of the Armed Support Unit, which it's understood was diverted to another incident.
The fire crew then withdrew completely from the area.
Superficial damage was caused to the fire engine and there are no reports of any injuries.
