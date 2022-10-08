Gardai rush to scene after bodies of woman (40s) and baby boy found in west Dublin house

Both were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardai are investigating after the bodies of a woman and a baby boy were found in a house in west Dublin.

The discovery was made in a housing estate in Clonee on Saturday afternoon.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3pm today, Gardaí and emergency services attended at a house in the Beechfield area of (Clonee) Dublin 15.”

“A female adult (40s) and a baby boy were discovered inside the house deceased.”

“Their bodies remain at scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination,” the statement added.

“The local Coroner and office of the State Pathologist have been notified. A Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to liaise with the family.

The outcomes of a post-mortem examinations will determine the course Garda investigations into both deaths.”

