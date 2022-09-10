Gardai renew appeal for pensioner (74) missing from Leopardstown for four days

Michael is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with short light grey hair and green eyes

Gardai have renewed an appeal for a pensioner who has been missing from Leopardstown in Dublin for more than four days.

Michael Flynn (74) was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday, September 6.

Michael is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with short light grey hair and green eyes.

It’s understood he was wearing a navy blue rain jacket, grey trousers and dark boots when last seen.

“Gardaí at Stepaside are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing 74-year-old Michael Flynn, who is missing from the Leopardstown area of Dublin 18 since the early hours of Tuesday," gardai said.

“Gardaí and Michael’s family are concerned for his welfare."

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Stepaside Garda Station 01 6665700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.